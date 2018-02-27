Crime and violence taking heavy toll on CARICOM –Secretary General

CARICOM Secretary General, Irwin LaRocque yesterday called on the region to counteract the threat of crime and violence, noting its severe toll on society.

According to a CARICOM release, he made the call when he addressed the opening of the 29th InterSessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government, in Port of Prince, Haiti.

“As we pool our resources and strategise to combat the damaging effects of climate change, we need to do so as well to counteract another threat to our societies… I refer to the effects of crime and violence”, he said…..