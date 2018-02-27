DPP appeals acquittal of accused in fatal Turning Point shooting

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has appealed the recent acquittal of murder accused Edward Skeete and Nabadingi Gobin, saying that the alleged dying declaration made by the deceased should have been admitted into evidence.

Skeete, known as “Pretty Boy,” and Gobin, called “Dangles,” had been charged with the July 24th, 2015 murder of Ryan Clementson, who was reportedly shot near the Turning Point Snackette in Tucville.

At the conclusion of a voir dire, which was being conducted during their trial, Justice Navindra Singh ruled that the state had presented insufficient evidence against the men for the capital indictment…..