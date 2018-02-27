Father and son welders charged with forging chassis numbers for carjackers

A father and son were yesterday charged in a city court with forging chassis plate numbers on two vehicles stolen in carjackings.

Welders Nigel Chung, 43, and his son, Ricky Chung, 23, of Lot 5 Coverden, East Bank Demerara, were faced with two charges, which resulted from the police’s recent recovery of two stolen vehicles.

The father and son were charged with fraudulently using chassis plate number 1213151388 on a registered Toyota Spacio car, between August 17th, 2017 and February, 13th, 2018, knowing same to be false…..