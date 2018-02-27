Industry businessman succumbs after beating by doctor’s son

An Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday morning, three days after he was brutally beaten while visiting his doctor.

Police said that the suspect in the murder of Hazrat Shaffie, of 114 Fifth Street, Industry, who was the proprietor of the Advance Furniture Factory at Coldingen, ECD, is to be charged today at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.

Shaffie was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state after the attack on Friday evening and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. He succumbed around 5 am yesterday…..