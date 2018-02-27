Industry businessman succumbs after beating by doctor’s son

An Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday morning, three days after he was brutally beaten while visiting his doctor.
Police said that the suspect in the murder of Hazrat Shaffie, of 114 Fifth Street, Industry, who was the proprietor of the Advance Furniture Factory at Coldingen, ECD, is to be charged today at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court.
Shaffie was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital in an unconscious state after the attack on Friday evening and he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit. He succumbed around 5 am yesterday…..
Oil pact `overwhelmingly one-sided’ in Exxon’s favour – Goolsarran
In his continuing series, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says that in financial terms, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in 2016 between Guyana and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of the oil giant.
Police say probe launched over Ogle cavity search
The Guyana Police Force today responded to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption `Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’ The Force says it wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, at the Eugene F.
T&T teacher slain by relative during quarrel
(Trinidad Guardian) Villagers of Jairsingh Village in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, were in mourning last night, following the murder of school teacher Margaret Diaz-Guevara by a close relative who also attempted suicide.
No-confidence motion filed against Royston King
Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.
Father and son welders charged with forging chassis numbers for carjackers
A father and son were yesterday charged in a city court with forging chassis plate numbers on two vehicles stolen in carjackings.