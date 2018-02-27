Lindo massacre inquiry to now start public hearings on March 1st

The Commission of Inquiry (CoI) set up to investigate the 2008 Lindo Creek killings will commence public hearings on Thursday.
The new start date for the hearings was announced via a notice released to the media yesterday by the Commission’s Public Relations Officer Melanie Morris.
The notice said the hearings will begin at 10 am at the CoI Secretariat, located at the Department of Public Service on Waterloo Street, Georgetown…..
Oil pact `overwhelmingly one-sided’ in Exxon’s favour – Goolsarran
In his continuing series, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says that in financial terms, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in 2016 between Guyana and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of the oil giant.
Police say probe launched over Ogle cavity search
The Guyana Police Force today responded to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption `Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’ The Force says it wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, at the Eugene F.
T&T teacher slain by relative during quarrel
(Trinidad Guardian) Villagers of Jairsingh Village in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, were in mourning last night, following the murder of school teacher Margaret Diaz-Guevara by a close relative who also attempted suicide.
No-confidence motion filed against Royston King
Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.
Industry businessman succumbs after beating by doctor’s son
An Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday morning, three days after he was brutally beaten while visiting his doctor.