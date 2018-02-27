Oil pact `overwhelmingly one-sided’ in Exxon’s favour – Goolsarran

In his continuing series, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says that in financial terms, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in 2016 between Guyana and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of the oil giant.

Writing in his accountability column in Monday’s edition of Stabroek News, Goolsarran maintained his call for a renegotiation of the deal and said that the oil company should have shown a sense of social conscience in negotiation with this country.

The Guyana Government has come in for severe condemnation over the PSA but last week Minister of State Joseph Harmon said it was a done deal and would not be revisited.

Goolsarran, who has argued for a revenue-sharing model rather than a profit-sharing one, said ….