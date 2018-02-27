Police say probe launched over Ogle cavity search

The Guyana Police Force today responded to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption `Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’

The Force says it wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, at the Eugene F. Correia International Airport last Sunday, who was an outgoing passenger to Barbados, was conducted by a female rank of the Force’s Narcotics Branch and an investigation has since been launched by the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR).

A statement has been obtained from the female rank who has denied having done a cavity search of the passenger.