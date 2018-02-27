Local News

Social Protection Ministry donates relief packages to Plaisance fire victims

Some of the fire victims gathered yesterday afternoon at the secondary school, where they received their relief packages.

The Ministry of Social Protection yesterday presented relief packages, including beds, mattresses and cooking utensils, to the victims of last Friday’s Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara fire.

A total of 40 persons from six families benefited from the donations, which were made as a result of a collaboration between the Ministry, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Four, the Plaisance/Industry Neighbourhood Democratic Council and government agencies.

The packages included stoves, cutlery, and crockery, as well as food vouchers to be used to uplift items from Nigel’s Super-market in Georgetown. Each victim was also given a quantity of cash to assist in their rental of temporary accommodation…..

