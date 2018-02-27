Social Protection Ministry donates relief packages to Plaisance fire victims

The Ministry of Social Protection yesterday presented relief packages, including beds, mattresses and cooking utensils, to the victims of last Friday’s Victoria Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara fire.
A total of 40 persons from six families benefited from the donations, which were made as a result of a collaboration between the Ministry, the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Four, the Plaisance/Industry Neighbourhood Democratic Council and government agencies.
The packages included stoves, cutlery, and crockery, as well as food vouchers to be used to uplift items from Nigel’s Super-market in Georgetown. Each victim was also given a quantity of cash to assist in their rental of temporary accommodation…..
Oil pact `overwhelmingly one-sided’ in Exxon’s favour – Goolsarran
In his continuing series, former Auditor General Anand Goolsarran says that in financial terms, the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) signed in 2016 between Guyana and ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, EEPGL is overwhelmingly weighted in favour of the oil giant.
Police say probe launched over Ogle cavity search
The Guyana Police Force today responded to an article in today’s Stabroek News under the caption `Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen.’ The Force says it wishes to acknowledge that the search of the 17-year-old, at the Eugene F.
T&T teacher slain by relative during quarrel
(Trinidad Guardian) Villagers of Jairsingh Village in Coalmine, Sangre Grande, were in mourning last night, following the murder of school teacher Margaret Diaz-Guevara by a close relative who also attempted suicide.
No-confidence motion filed against Royston King
Minutes after councillor Sherod Duncan submitted a motion of no confidence against Town Clerk Royston King yesterday, the head of the city’s administration declared that the councillor was guilty of “unethical” behaviour and should be sanctioned for misconduct under the provisions of the Municipal and Districts Council Act.
Industry businessman succumbs after beating by doctor’s son
An Industry, East Coast Demerara (ECD) businessman succumbed at the Georgetown Public Hospital yesterday morning, three days after he was brutally beaten while visiting his doctor.