$10M ground coffee project launched in Santa Rosa

The production of ground coffee in the Moruca Sub-District will recommence following the launch of a $10 million project by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to redevelop the industry in Region One.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs on Monday, the project was launched on Sunday in Santa Rosa Village, Moruca, by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe.

It was noted that the project is among several green sustainable initiatives to be executed in the hinterland in 2018 and is intended to significantly boost the region’s economy…..