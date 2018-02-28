$10M ground coffee project launched in Santa Rosa

The production of ground coffee in the Moruca Sub-District will recommence following the launch of a $10 million project by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs to redevelop the industry in Region One.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs on Monday, the project was launched on Sunday in Santa Rosa Village, Moruca, by Minister within the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs Valerie Garrido-Lowe.
It was noted that the project is among several green sustainable initiatives to be executed in the hinterland in 2018 and is intended to significantly boost the region’s economy…..
Police refute KN report on Karimbaksh
The Guyana Police Force is refuting an article in today’s edition of the Kaieteur News under the caption ‘Commander removed as investigation into harassment launched.’ In a statement, the police said “Please be advised that Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh who was temporarily posted to ‘D’ Division, has of yesterday, assigned to the Force’s Projects Office, located at Police Headquarters, due to a shift in its Command Structure, which saw his predecessor Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, posted as Second-in-Command ‘Operations’.
Exxon projects 500,000 barrels per day production
ExxonMobil Corporation announced today its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, following drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well and is projecting production of 500,000 barrels oil per day when all phases are in operation.
Another major oil find
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday announced another major oil find by ExxonMobil as well as the government’s decision to establish a Department of Energy which would take responsibility for the petroleum sector.
Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman
Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.
Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen
The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.