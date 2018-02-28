Auditor gets bail on property damage charge

A woman was granted her release on $20,000 bail on Monday after she was charged with damaging another woman’s windshield during a fight.

Odessa Newton, an auditor, was read a damage to property charge by Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown.

The charge alleged that on February 4th, at South Ruimveldt Park, she unlawfully and maliciously damaged the rear windshield of a car belonging to Natasha Albert. The cost of the damage was estimated at $136,800…..