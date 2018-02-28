Bids opened for water meter boxes

Bids were tendered yesterday by nine companies to supply the Guyana Water Incorporated with Water Meter Boxes. Among the bidders are two Trinidadian companies. The bids were opened at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board on Main and Urquhart streets.
Another major oil find
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday announced another major oil find by ExxonMobil as well as the government’s decision to establish a Department of Energy which would take responsibility for the petroleum sector.
Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman
Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.
Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen
The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.
GDF to brief Parliament committee on border security
Yesterday, President David Granger, ahead of his visit to Baramita, Barima-Waini today, announced that he has instructed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to brief the Parliamentary committee on security on the steps that are being taken to secure communities located along the 800-kilometre border with Venezuela as a result of the unstable situation in that country, as well as the ongoing border controversy.
Carjacking accused ex-cop charged with receiving stolen vehicles
Ex-policeman Jason Harry, alleged to be linked to a major carjacking operation, was yesterday charged with receiving five stolen vehicles.