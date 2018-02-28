Businessman, worker robbed of $2M in Charlestown hold-up

An importer and one of his employees were on Monday afternoon held at gunpoint and relieved of $2 million in cash after they collected it from two commercial banks.

The attack on Jonathan Alli, a resident of Drysdale Street, Charlestown, and his salesman, Dexter Cyrus, 35, of Old Road La Grange, West Bank Demerara, was carried out around 2.40 pm on Monday, just as they were about to enter the former’s home.

It is suspected the three bandits, two of whom were armed with guns, trailed the men from one of the banks…..