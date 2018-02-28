Carjacking accused ex-cop charged with receiving stolen vehicles

Ex-policeman Jason Harry, alleged to be linked to a major carjacking operation, was yesterday charged with receiving five stolen vehicles.

Harry, who was recently charged and remanded to prison over an armed robbery that was committed in 2015, was also faced with two joint charges alongside welders Nigel Chung and Ricky Chung for allegedly forging chassis plate numbers on stolen vehicles.

The first charge read against Harry alleged that between December 8th, 2017, and February 10th, 2018, at Georgetown, he received a Toyota Fielder Wagon, HC 6999, valued, $2,000,000 and belonging to Elizabeth Martin, knowing same to have been feloniously obtained or unlawfully attained…..