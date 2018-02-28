City Council seeking to organise campaign to remove vagrants from around markets

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is hoping to spearhead an inter-agency initiative to remove vagrants from the pavements surrounding the markets soon, on the grounds that they pose a public health risk.
Mayor Patricia Chase-Green indicated that following the council’s statutory meeting on Monday, the city administration would write to the relevant agencies, inviting them to discuss how the issue can be best tackled.
In the interim, however, she suggested that the Council focus on removing those persons that have congregated around the Stabroek Market…..
Police refute KN report on Karimbaksh
The Guyana Police Force is refuting an article in today’s edition of the Kaieteur News under the caption ‘Commander removed as investigation into harassment launched.’ In a statement, the police said “Please be advised that Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh who was temporarily posted to ‘D’ Division, has of yesterday, assigned to the Force’s Projects Office, located at Police Headquarters, due to a shift in its Command Structure, which saw his predecessor Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, posted as Second-in-Command ‘Operations’.
Exxon projects 500,000 barrels per day production
ExxonMobil Corporation announced today its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, following drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well and is projecting production of 500,000 barrels oil per day when all phases are in operation.
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday announced another major oil find by ExxonMobil as well as the government’s decision to establish a Department of Energy which would take responsibility for the petroleum sector.
Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman
Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.
Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen
The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.