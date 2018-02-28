City Council seeking to organise campaign to remove vagrants from around markets

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is hoping to spearhead an inter-agency initiative to remove vagrants from the pavements surrounding the markets soon, on the grounds that they pose a public health risk.

Mayor Patricia Chase-Green indicated that following the council’s statutory meeting on Monday, the city administration would write to the relevant agencies, inviting them to discuss how the issue can be best tackled.

In the interim, however, she suggested that the Council focus on removing those persons that have congregated around the Stabroek Market…..