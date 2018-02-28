Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen

The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.

Responding to a report published in yesterday’s edition of Stabroek News, under the headline “Family seeking legal advice after cavity search of teen,” the force yesterday acknowledged that a search was conducted by a female rank of the Narcotics Branch but added that she has denied performing a cavity search

A statement has been obtained from the rank, the force also noted in a brief statement…..