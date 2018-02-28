Councillors uneasy over estimated $20M budget for ‘City Week’ celebrations

City Hall has budgeted over $20 million for the celebration of City Week, to mark the birth of Georgetown, but councillors have expressed concern at the sum, stating that the funds can be put to other use.

All councillors at Monday’s statutory meeting seemed to be in support of the activity but suggested that perhaps the event can be scaled down.

Team Legacy Councillor Carolyn Caesar, who brought up the matter, opined that the money could be spent elsewhere, naming the National Insurance Scheme—with which City Hall is in arrears for employee contributions—as one area where the money can be diverted. PPP/C Councillor Khame Sharma cautioned that while the activity is very important, the council has to be “considerate” in its spending, given its history with contractors…..