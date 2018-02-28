Councillors uneasy over estimated $20M budget for ‘City Week’ celebrations

City Hall has budgeted over $20 million for the celebration of City Week, to mark the birth of Georgetown, but councillors have expressed concern at the sum, stating that the funds can be put to other use.
All councillors at Monday’s statutory meeting seemed to be in support of the activity but suggested that perhaps the event can be scaled down.
Team Legacy Councillor Carolyn Caesar, who brought up the matter, opined that the money could be spent elsewhere, naming the National Insurance Scheme—with which City Hall is in arrears for employee contributions—as one area where the money can be diverted. PPP/C Councillor Khame Sharma cautioned that while the activity is very important, the council has to be “considerate” in its spending, given its history with contractors…..
Police refute KN report on Karimbaksh
The Guyana Police Force is refuting an article in today’s edition of the Kaieteur News under the caption ‘Commander removed as investigation into harassment launched.’ In a statement, the police said “Please be advised that Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh who was temporarily posted to ‘D’ Division, has of yesterday, assigned to the Force’s Projects Office, located at Police Headquarters, due to a shift in its Command Structure, which saw his predecessor Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, posted as Second-in-Command ‘Operations’.
Exxon projects 500,000 barrels per day production
ExxonMobil Corporation announced today its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, following drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well and is projecting production of 500,000 barrels oil per day when all phases are in operation.
Another major oil find
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday announced another major oil find by ExxonMobil as well as the government’s decision to establish a Department of Energy which would take responsibility for the petroleum sector.
Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman
Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.
Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen
The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.