Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman

Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.

Sinclair, 29, was brought before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murder of Shaffie, who was the proprietor of the Advance Furniture Factory at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The accused, a businessman of Lot 8 Temple Street, Ogle ECD, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..