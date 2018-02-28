Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman

Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.
Sinclair, 29, was brought before Magistrate Alisha George at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court, where he was charged with the murder of Shaffie, who was the proprietor of the Advance Furniture Factory at Coldingen, East Coast Demerara (ECD).
The accused, a businessman of Lot 8 Temple Street, Ogle ECD, was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge…..
Police refute KN report on Karimbaksh
The Guyana Police Force is refuting an article in today’s edition of the Kaieteur News under the caption ‘Commander removed as investigation into harassment launched.’ In a statement, the police said “Please be advised that Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh who was temporarily posted to ‘D’ Division, has of yesterday, assigned to the Force’s Projects Office, located at Police Headquarters, due to a shift in its Command Structure, which saw his predecessor Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, posted as Second-in-Command ‘Operations’.
Exxon projects 500,000 barrels per day production
ExxonMobil Corporation announced today its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, following drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well and is projecting production of 500,000 barrels oil per day when all phases are in operation.
Another major oil find
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday announced another major oil find by ExxonMobil as well as the government’s decision to establish a Department of Energy which would take responsibility for the petroleum sector.
Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen
The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.
GDF to brief Parliament committee on border security
Yesterday, President David Granger, ahead of his visit to Baramita, Barima-Waini today, announced that he has instructed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to brief the Parliamentary committee on security on the steps that are being taken to secure communities located along the 800-kilometre border with Venezuela as a result of the unstable situation in that country, as well as the ongoing border controversy.