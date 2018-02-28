Fugitive shot during attack on cop at Baramita -police

A fugitive of Baramita, North West District resident, was shot twice on Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked the police while resisting arrest.

Ruben Baird, who is nursing two gunshot wounds to his right foot, is currently hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) under police guard. His condition is listed as stable.

The shooting occurred around 5 pm on Monday at Williams Area, Baramita, as the police were about to arrest Baird, who is wanted for several offences committed recently in his community…..