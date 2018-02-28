GDF to brief Parliament committee on border security

Yesterday, President David Granger, ahead of his visit to Baramita, Barima-Waini today, announced that he has instructed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to brief the Parliamentary committee on security on the steps that are being taken to secure communities located along the 800-kilometre border with Venezuela as a result of the unstable situation in that country, as well as the ongoing border controversy.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency said that the Head of State also indicated that he expects that civil society will continue to be fully briefed on the matter.

According to the release, he assured Guyanese that Government is concerned about security and is deeply involved in ensuring their safety…..