Gov’t shielding security service – unpaid Berbice guards

Security guards providing services at Government Buildings in Region Five are at a standstill, as their employer owes them over two months of salary.

The guards believe that the government is shielding the security company, since several calls from the guards for government intervention have gone unanswered.

Yesterday, Region Five Chairman, Vickchand Ramphal attempted to host a meeting in the boardroom of the Region’s Office, with the disgruntled guards. About two minutes into the meeting, the Regional Executive Officer, Ovid Morrison stormed into the boardroom and demanded that the room be vacated, whilst stating that he had a tender board meeting scheduled…..