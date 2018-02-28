GuySuCo manager challenges skepticism over retraining of laid off sugar workers

The perception that workers in the sugar industry cannot be retrained needs to change, GuySuCo’s Corporate Human Resources Manager Audreyanna Thomas declared last evening, in response to concerns that the government is offering short-term solutions to long-term problems.

Thomas appeared on a panel at the Moray House last evening to discuss the “economic revival” of Region Six. The panel also included accountant Christopher Ram, acting Chief Executive Officer of the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) Dave Hicks, and President of the Berbice Chamber of Commerce, Ryan Alexander.

Also present at the event was Junior Minister of Finance, Jaipaul Sharma, along with members of the private sector, other government institutions, and civil society…..