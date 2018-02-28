No bail for woman accused of near fatal stabbing

A woman was remanded to prison on Monday after she was charged with attempting to murder a man by stabbing him.

The charge against Vanesta Crighton states that on February 23rd, 2018, at First Avenue, Bartica, she wounded Cecil Hope with intent to commit murder.

The 31-year-old miner of Baramita, North West District, appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs in Georgetown, where the charge was read to her. She was not required to plead to the indictable charge…..