Police refute KN report on Karimbaksh

The Guyana Police Force is refuting an article in today’s edition of the Kaieteur News under the caption ‘Commander removed as investigation into harassment launched.’

In a statement, the police said “Please be advised that Senior Superintendent Fazil Karimbaksh who was temporarily posted to ‘D’ Division, has of yesterday, assigned to the Force’s Projects Office, located at Police Headquarters, due to a shift in its Command Structure, which saw his predecessor Senior Superintendent Errol Watts, posted as Second-in-Command ‘Operations’.

“The Force wishes to state that indeed there is an ongoing investigation by the Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) against Senior Superintendent Karimbaksh and other ranks of alleged ‘Police harassment,’ by an ex-member of the Force who was dismissed and recently charged with Corrupt Transaction by Agent, which allegedly occurred when he was a member of the Force.

“The case, which is presently before the Court, was investigated by OPR and legal advice obtained before the criminal charge was instituted. Several other allegations of corruption against the said ex-cop, are currently being investigated.

“The Force deems the inaccurate content of the article to be very misleading and demands that an apology be made to Senior Superintendent Karimbaksh who has an impeccable track record”.