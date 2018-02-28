President receives invitation to Solar Alliance Summit in India 

President David Granger yesterday accepted an official invitation to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Founding Conference and Solar Summit from Indian High Commissioner, Venkatachalam Mahalingam and Ambassador of France to Guyana, Antoine Joly at the Ministry of the Presidency.
A release from the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said that the event, which will be held on March 11 in New Delhi, India, is being co-hosted by the Governments of India and France.
Granger lauded this initiative by France and India, noting that this alliance is a good step in the right direction to transform rural societies.
Guyana ratified the ISA Framework Agreement and is a founding member of the ISA, which was launched on November 30, 2015. It is an inter-governmental organisation that aims to maximise the harnessing of solar-energy potential and modernise energy systems.
Another major oil find
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday announced another major oil find by ExxonMobil as well as the government’s decision to establish a Department of Energy which would take responsibility for the petroleum sector.
Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman
Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.
Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen
The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.
GDF to brief Parliament committee on border security
Yesterday, President David Granger, ahead of his visit to Baramita, Barima-Waini today, announced that he has instructed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to brief the Parliamentary committee on security on the steps that are being taken to secure communities located along the 800-kilometre border with Venezuela as a result of the unstable situation in that country, as well as the ongoing border controversy.
Carjacking accused ex-cop charged with receiving stolen vehicles
Ex-policeman Jason Harry, alleged to be linked to a major carjacking operation, was yesterday charged with receiving five stolen vehicles.