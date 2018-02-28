President receives invitation to Solar Alliance Summit in India 

President David Granger yesterday accepted an official invitation to the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Founding Conference and Solar Summit from Indian High Commissioner, Venkatachalam Mahalingam and Ambassador of France to Guyana, Antoine Joly at the Ministry of the Presidency.

A release from the Ministry of the Presidency yesterday said that the event, which will be held on March 11 in New Delhi, India, is being co-hosted by the Governments of India and France.

Granger lauded this initiative by France and India, noting that this alliance is a good step in the right direction to transform rural societies.

Guyana ratified the ISA Framework Agreement and is a founding member of the ISA, which was launched on November 30, 2015. It is an inter-governmental organisation that aims to maximise the harnessing of solar-energy potential and modernise energy systems.