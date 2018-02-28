Shot electrical contractor discharged from hospital

Bisnauth Terry Chan, the electrical contractor who was shot in his head during a robbery last week shortly after he visited an East Coast Demerara bank, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.
Chan, Stabroek News was told, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a successful surgery.
Commander of ‘C’ Division Edmond Cooper, when contacted for an update, told this newspaper that the investigation is still ongoing and the police have not yet made any arrest…..
Another major oil find
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman yesterday announced another major oil find by ExxonMobil as well as the government’s decision to establish a Department of Energy which would take responsibility for the petroleum sector.
Doctor’s son charged with murdering businessman
Neilsen Sinclair, the accused in the fatal beating of businessman Hazrat Shaffie, was yesterday charged with murder.
Cops launch internal probe over reported cavity search of teen
The Guyana Police Force’s Office of Professional Responsibility has launched an investigation of the allegation that a cavity search was conducted on a 17-year-old Barbados-bound passenger at the Eugene F Correia International Airport at Ogle on Sunday.
GDF to brief Parliament committee on border security
Yesterday, President David Granger, ahead of his visit to Baramita, Barima-Waini today, announced that he has instructed the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to brief the Parliamentary committee on security on the steps that are being taken to secure communities located along the 800-kilometre border with Venezuela as a result of the unstable situation in that country, as well as the ongoing border controversy.
Carjacking accused ex-cop charged with receiving stolen vehicles
Ex-policeman Jason Harry, alleged to be linked to a major carjacking operation, was yesterday charged with receiving five stolen vehicles.