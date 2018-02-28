Shot electrical contractor discharged from hospital

Bisnauth Terry Chan, the electrical contractor who was shot in his head during a robbery last week shortly after he visited an East Coast Demerara bank, has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home.

Chan, Stabroek News was told, was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after a successful surgery.

Commander of ‘C’ Division Edmond Cooper, when contacted for an update, told this newspaper that the investigation is still ongoing and the police have not yet made any arrest…..