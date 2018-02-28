West Coast Berbice man gets four years for wounding nephew

A West Coast Berbice man, accused of the attempted murder of his nephew, was on Monday sentenced to four years in jail after he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of wounding with intent.

Bheem Evans, 56, of Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice, was initially charged with attempting to murder Price Ramoo, 24, a cane cutter of Lot 166 D’Edward Village, West Coast Berbice, on December 27th, 2016, at Black Wall Street, D’Edward Village.

However, after he pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, Evans was sentenced to four years by Justice Sandil Kissoon at the High Court in Berbice. Evans is already currently serving a 10-year sentence for attempted murder…..