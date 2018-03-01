Case dismissed against prison officer accused of smuggling ganja

The case against Prison Officer, Stephon Sobers who was accused of smuggling cannabis into the Georgetown Prison in March of 2017, was dismissed yesterday.

The charge stated that Sobers on March 28, 2017 at the Georgetown Prison, smuggled in 113 grammes of cannabis.

The case was dismissed after a trial was concluded and the prosecution closed its case.

Sobers’ attorney Dexter Todd made a no-case submission in which he stated that the evidence the prosecution had presented, through about seven witnesses, was insufficient He added that the prosecution had failed to prove that the caution statement had been given freely by his client. The attorney then stated that the evidence was not enough to have his client answer to the charge.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore upheld the attorney’s submission and dismissed the matter.