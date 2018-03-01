Case dismissed against prison officer accused of smuggling ganja

The case against Prison Officer, Stephon Sobers who was accused of smuggling cannabis into the Georgetown Prison in March of 2017, was dismissed yesterday.
The charge stated that Sobers on March 28, 2017 at the Georgetown Prison, smuggled in 113 grammes of cannabis.
The case was dismissed after a trial was concluded and the prosecution closed its case.
Sobers’ attorney Dexter Todd made a no-case submission in which he stated that the evidence the prosecution had presented, through about seven witnesses, was insufficient He added that the prosecution had failed to prove that the caution statement had been given freely by his client. The attorney then stated that the evidence was not enough to have his client answer to the charge.
Magistrate Fabayo Azore upheld the attorney’s submission and dismissed the matter.
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.