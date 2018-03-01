Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising

The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.

At its first statutory meeting since the police blocked the flag-raising ceremony, reportedly following political directives last Thursday, the council decided that it will also seek a formal clarification whether such events can actually be observed by the Town Council or whether they would have to seek permission from the government.

The council also plans to seek clarification on who gave the order to block the programme. Additionally, the council said it will be considering moving the location for the programme from Republic Square, Springlands to the council’s compound, in order to avoid any further interference…..