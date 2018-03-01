Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising

The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
At its first statutory meeting since the police blocked the flag-raising ceremony, reportedly following political directives last Thursday, the council decided that it will also seek a formal clarification whether such events can actually be observed by the Town Council or whether they would have to seek permission from the government.
The council also plans to seek clarification on who gave the order to block the programme. Additionally, the council said it will be considering moving the location for the programme from Republic Square, Springlands to the council’s compound, in order to avoid any further interference…..
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.
`We are not surrendering one centimetre of our territory’
“Venezuela has been claiming more than half of our country; the Barima-Waini, the Cuyuni-Mazaruni and the Rupununi regions, but I want you to know that we are not surrendering one centimetre of our territory; not a blade of grass.