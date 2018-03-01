Deaf Mission director robbed after leaving bank

A lone gunman yesterday morning held the director of the Guyana Deaf Mission at gunpoint and relieved him of more than $100,000 in cash and other valuables shortly after he had returned to his Vlissengen Road office from a city bank.
Stabroek News was told that Lawrence Clarke, 67, a resident of lot 48 Key Drive Enterprise, East Bank Demerara was robbed of the cash, two flash drives, two head phones and other valuables around 11 am after responding to a knock on his office door.
Minutes before the incident, he had visited the Scotiabank Robb Street, Georgetown branch where he withdrew the cash on behalf of the Guyana Deaf Mission…..
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.