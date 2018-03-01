Deaf Mission director robbed after leaving bank

A lone gunman yesterday morning held the director of the Guyana Deaf Mission at gunpoint and relieved him of more than $100,000 in cash and other valuables shortly after he had returned to his Vlissengen Road office from a city bank.

Stabroek News was told that Lawrence Clarke, 67, a resident of lot 48 Key Drive Enterprise, East Bank Demerara was robbed of the cash, two flash drives, two head phones and other valuables around 11 am after responding to a knock on his office door.

Minutes before the incident, he had visited the Scotiabank Robb Street, Georgetown branch where he withdrew the cash on behalf of the Guyana Deaf Mission…..