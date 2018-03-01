Exxon projects 500,000 barrels per day

ExxonMobil Corporation announced formally yesterday its seventh oil discovery offshore Guyana, following drilling at the Pacora-1 exploration well and is projecting production of 500,000 barrels oil per day when all phases are in operation.
In a statement, ExxonMobil said that it encountered approximately 65 feet (20 meters) of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone reservoir. The well was safely drilled to 18,363 feet (5,597 meters) depth in 6,781 feet (2,067 meters) of water. Drilling began on Jan. 29, 2018.
“This latest discovery further increases our confidence in developing this key area of the Stabroek Block,” said Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration Company. He added that “Pacora will be developed in conjunction with the giant Payara field, and along with other phases, will help bring Guyana production to more than 500,000 barrels per day.”….
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.