Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet

A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.

Sources told Stabroek News that in a surprise move, during Tuesday’s Cabinet session, Jordan proposed that Head of the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) Colvin Heath-London be named GuySuCo Chairman, arguing that it was the soundest economic decision to instal one policy director if the two entities are to be aligned to achieve maximum output.

The matter of the appointing of a new GuySuCo Board was on Tuesday’s Cabinet’s agenda. The old Board, Chaired by Professor Clive Thomas, came to an end on February 14th of this year. A statement from the SPU last week informed of the Board’s dissolution saying it that it was a decision by government holding company, NICIL. In addition, NICIL instructed GuySuCo to freeze all hiring and not to renew any employee contracts…..