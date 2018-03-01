Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet

A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Sources told Stabroek News that in a surprise move, during Tuesday’s Cabinet session, Jordan proposed that Head of the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) Colvin Heath-London be named GuySuCo Chairman, arguing that it was the soundest economic decision to instal one policy director if the two entities are to be aligned to achieve maximum output.
The matter of the appointing of a new GuySuCo Board was on Tuesday’s Cabinet’s agenda. The old Board, Chaired by Professor Clive Thomas, came to an end on February 14th of this year. A statement from the SPU last week informed of the Board’s dissolution saying it that it was a decision by government holding company, NICIL. In addition, NICIL instructed GuySuCo to freeze all hiring and not to renew any employee contracts…..
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.
`We are not surrendering one centimetre of our territory’
“Venezuela has been claiming more than half of our country; the Barima-Waini, the Cuyuni-Mazaruni and the Rupununi regions, but I want you to know that we are not surrendering one centimetre of our territory; not a blade of grass.