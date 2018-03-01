Man appeals conviction, 60-year sentence over killing of ex

Advancing what he said were several errors made by the judge who conducted his trial, 70-year-old convict Kubert George has appealed his conviction and 60-year sentence for the killing of his former partner.

On February 21st, 2013, a jury unanimously found George guilty of the killing of Patricia Rose, who succumbed in hospital months after she was attacked on November 1st, 2008.

Justice Navindra Singh, who conducted the trial, thereafter sentenced George to 60 years behind bars, while noting, among other things, that he found the convict’s actions to be willful, deliberate, premeditated and without regard for human life…..