Man appeals conviction, 60-year sentence over killing of ex

Advancing what he said were several errors made by the judge who conducted his trial, 70-year-old convict Kubert George has appealed his conviction and 60-year sentence for the killing of his former partner.
On February 21st, 2013, a jury unanimously found George guilty of the killing of Patricia Rose, who succumbed in hospital months after she was attacked on November 1st, 2008.
Justice Navindra Singh, who conducted the trial, thereafter sentenced George to 60 years behind bars, while noting, among other things, that he found the convict’s actions to be willful, deliberate, premeditated and without regard for human life…..
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.