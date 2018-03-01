Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl

A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Colin Cummings was convicted of sexually penetrating the young girl on August 20, 2016.
His sentencing has, however, been deferred to March 7 to facilitate the presentation of a probation report which was requested by his attorney Clyde Forde.
Given a chance to speak after the announcement of the verdict, the convict repeatedly professed his innocence before asking Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall to impose the minimum penalty.
The trial proceedings were held in-camera at the Sexual Offences Court of the Georgetown High Court.
The state’s case was presented by Prosecutor Orinthia Schmidt.
