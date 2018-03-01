Man on trial for Christmas Day murder in Albouystown

The trial of Albouystown resident Mark Greaves, who is accused of the 2015 Christmas Day murder of Winston Fredericks, commenced yesterday morning before Justice Navindra Singh and a jury at the High Court in George-town.

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the capital indictment which stated that on December 25, 2015 he murdered Fredericks also known as “Fluffy” at James Street, Albouystown.

In her opening address, Prosecutor Abigail Gibbs told the court that on the day in question, Greaves stabbed Fredericks during an argument and he later succumbed from the injury sustained…..