Repsol to help with major facelift of Esplanade Park – Trotman

The Ministry of Natural Resources through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund has promised to spruce up the Esplanade recreational park in New Amsterdam.
According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) Minister Raphael Trotman, during a visit to Berbice last week, visited the park to examine its condition and made the pledge to representatives of the Mayor and Town Council.
Trotman said that one of the components of the CSR is the creation and revival of green spaces. He disclosed that Spanish oil company Repsol has already committed to this project and will be working with the ministry to carry out the necessary works…..
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.