Repsol to help with major facelift of Esplanade Park – Trotman

The Ministry of Natural Resources through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund has promised to spruce up the Esplanade recreational park in New Amsterdam.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI) Minister Raphael Trotman, during a visit to Berbice last week, visited the park to examine its condition and made the pledge to representatives of the Mayor and Town Council.

Trotman said that one of the components of the CSR is the creation and revival of green spaces. He disclosed that Spanish oil company Repsol has already committed to this project and will be working with the ministry to carry out the necessary works…..