Roundabout at Kitty seawall to be completed in six months

Guyana’s first major roundabout which is being constructed at the intersection of the Seawall Road, Rupert Craig Highway, Public Road Kitty, Vlissengen Road, JB Lachmansingh Road and Carifesta Avenue, is expected to be finished within six months, the contractor says.
The contract to build the roundabout at the junction was awarded in January to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Service and was pegged at $78.9 million.
While preliminary works have started on the site, an official from the company related to Stabroek News yesterday that they are still waiting to confirm some dimensions and measurements from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure…..
Top Cop defends giving himself gun dealership licence
Outgoing Police Commissioner Seelall Persaud yesterday defended the decision he made in January to grant himself a gun dealership licence saying that he was following the precedent that his predecessors left behind.
Corriverton Town Council to write US, UK, Canada on blocked flag-raising
The Corriverton Mayor and Town Council yesterday decided to write the ABC countries, the Caribbean Association of Local Government Authorities (CALGA) and the diplomatic community here on the police’s blocking last Thursday of its planned flag-raising ceremony.
Finance Minister proposal on GuySuCo Chair draws opposition at Cabinet
A surprise proposal from Finance Minister Winston Jordan that the head of the unit overseeing the divestment of sugar estates be the new Chairman of GuySuCo encountered opposition at Cabinet on Tuesday and the decision has been postponed.
Man found guilty of raping eight-year-old girl
A man who raped an eight-year-old girl now faces sentencing after a jury unanimously found him guilty as charged of committing the offence, at the conclusion of a trial yesterday afternoon.
Trotman was not ‘stripped’ of oil responsibility
The Ministry of the Presidency yesterday condemned as false the claim that President David Granger has ‘stripped’ Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman of responsibility for oil.