Roundabout at Kitty seawall to be completed in six months

Guyana’s first major roundabout which is being constructed at the intersection of the Seawall Road, Rupert Craig Highway, Public Road Kitty, Vlissengen Road, JB Lachmansingh Road and Carifesta Avenue, is expected to be finished within six months, the contractor says.

The contract to build the roundabout at the junction was awarded in January to S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction Service and was pegged at $78.9 million.

While preliminary works have started on the site, an official from the company related to Stabroek News yesterday that they are still waiting to confirm some dimensions and measurements from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure…..