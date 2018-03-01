“Venezuela has been claiming more than half of our country; the Barima-Waini, the Cuyuni-Mazaruni and the Rupununi regions, but I want you to know that we are not surrendering one centimetre of our territory; not a blade of grass. We are here to work with your village, with your region, with your Toshao, with your residents, whether they are Caribs, or Warraus or Arawaks or Arecunas to make sure Guyana is safe. Just as we inherited Guyana from our fore-parents we want to pass it on to our children,” President Granger said yesterday to the community of Baramita.

Guyana’s Head of State was at the time speaking to the residents at the Baramita Primary School during a visit to the community located in Barima-Waini, Region One, according to a press release from the Ministry of the Presidency (MoP). He assured the hinterland residents that his administration is doing everything in its power to ensure the security of their community and the other frontline communities along the 800 kilometre western border against threats to Guyana’s territorial integrity, as a result of claims to the nation’s territory by neighbouring Venezuela…..