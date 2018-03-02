Accused in Albouystown Christmas Day murder goes free

Mark Greaves, the accused in the 2015 Christmas Day murder of Winston Fredericks, was discharged yesterday after Justice Navindra Singh upheld a no-case submission made by his attorney.

In his ruling on the submission, the judge said the state failed to produce sufficient evidence to disprove Greave’s claim that he was defending himself from Fredericks, who had attacked him with a “juka.”

Upon directions from the trial judge, the jury was ordered to return a formal verdict of not guilty, thus setting the visibly-relieved Greaves free of the capital indictment…..