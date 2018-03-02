CDB $31m grant launches process for new UG library

The University of Guyana (UG) yesterday signed a grant with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for just under US$150,000 ($31m) to begin the process for a new library while government has provided US$26, 000 towards the project.
The US$149,985 grant which has been provided under the bank’s technical assistance programme will fund a seven-month design and costing exercise which is the first phase in the construction of a modern library which will have less shelves and more computers.
According to University Librarian, Gwyneth George the new building which will be located west of the current library will have a layout which caters for both collaborative and independent spaces….
Cop recounts recovery of miners remains at Lindo Creek campsite
Close to a decade after the Lindo Creek killings, a former policeman yesterday recounted the recovery of the charred remains of the eight miners at the crime scene.
NICIL unit contracts over 100 cane harvesters at Rose Hall
The Special Purpose Unit (SPU) under the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), yesterday announced that 100 cane cutters have been contracted to harvest cane in the fields at the former GuySuCo Rose Hall Estate.
Fraud accused miner loses challenge to revocation of 35 gun licences
The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the revocation of 35 gun licences that were granted to miner Saddiqi Rasul, owner of SRS Security Services, was lawful.
Contractor gets 12 months for dangerous driving after accident that claimed cricket coach’s life
Contractor Elton Carter, the man charged with the D’Urban and Smyth streets accident that claimed the life of cricket coach Daniel Richmond last year, was yesterday handed a 12-month sentence.
Residents uneasy over Kingston high-rise building
The construction of a high-rise building in Duke Street, Kingston by city businessman Rizwan Khan has upset residents of Barrack and Duke streets who are now grappling with damage to their properties and other problems.