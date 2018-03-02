Contractor gets 12 months for dangerous driving after accident that claimed cricket coach’s life

Contractor Elton Carter, the man charged with the D’Urban and Smyth streets accident that claimed the life of cricket coach Daniel Richmond last year, was yesterday handed a 12-month sentence.

Carter, 31, of 50 ‘CC’ Eccles, East Bank Demerara, was initially charged with driving motor pickup GRR 8350 in a manner dangerous to the public, thereby causing the death of Richmond on May 21st, 2017, at Smyth Street, Georgetown.

He was, however, found guilty of the lesser count of dangerous driving…..