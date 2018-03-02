Fraud accused miner loses challenge to revocation of 35 gun licences

The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the revocation of 35 gun licences that were granted to miner Saddiqi Rasul, owner of SRS Security Services, was lawful.

After the revocation of the licences, Rasul commenced proceedings in July of last year against the Attorney General’s Chambers (AG), seeking an order nisi of certiorari directed to then Commissioner of Police Seelall Persaud, in his capacity as the Controlling Authority under the Private Securities Services Act, to show cause why his decision to revoke the licences should not be quashed.

By that point, Rasul had already been charged with defrauding a local bank of over $900 million…..