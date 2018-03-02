Man charged with scalding 15-year-old goes free after victim drops complaint

Charged with burning a 15-year-old with water, which he claimed was an accident, Compton Sealey was spared from prosecution yesterday when the victim indicated he did not want to pursue the case.

The charge alleged that Sealey on November 4th, 2017, at Guyhoc Park, Georgetown, inflicted grievous bodily harm on the youth.

The prosecutor stated that Sealey threw a pot of hot water on the 15-year-old, causing him to receive burns on his legs…..