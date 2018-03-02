Man robbed after leaving Scotiabank believes his movements were being closely watched

The Director of the Guyana Deaf Mission, Lawrence Hallahan believes his movements were being carefully observed by a man who attacked him at gunpoint on Wednesday morning and relieved him of more than $100,000 in cash and other valuables shortly after he had returned to his Vlissengen Road office from a city bank.

Hallahan last night told Stabroek News that after he had left the Robb Street branch of Scotiabank, he went to Regent Street where he caught a minibus and headed to his office. He noted that his movements have been the same for the past 6-8 weeks and he believes during this period he was being observed.

“For the past weeks I have been going to the bank to withdraw cash for the church to pay bills and my suspicion is that I was being observed during this time. I am convinced that I might have travelled in the minibus with the perpetrator,” Hallahan said…..