Severe overtopping on some parts of West Dem – Chief Sea Defence officer

Chief Sea and River Defence Officer at the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Kevin Samad has reported that there is severe overtopping along West Demerara between the Den Amstel and De Willem area. He said according to the Department of Public Information (DPI) that the situation is more severe at Stewarville, Uitvlugt and Anna Catherina. The overtopping began yesterday.

Samad said that at Uitvlugt, approximately 75 feet in length, of the upper part of the concrete crest wall of the structure has broken resulting in the area being flooded.

According to DPI, the Ministry has responded and is currently mobilising a contractor, with the requisite materials and equipment (boulders), to prevent further overtopping of the area. The boulders will be transported to the Uitvlugt area this afternoon and will be placed in front of the broken areas of the concrete structure.

Meanwhile, at Leonora Hospital, a team has been deployed to pack sand bags “creating a barrier to prevent further flooding of the compound so the hospital could be functional back this afternoon”, Samad said.

High tide is expected again this afternoon and tomorrow around 5:00 pm. By Monday the situation is expected to return to normalcy.

DPI said that Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings, a team from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, other government officials and Col. Kester Craig and officials from the Civil Defence Commission are on the ground assessing the situation, distributing supplies and sandbags.

The Guyana Fire Service aided in cleaning and securing the Leonora Cottage Hospital and is also assisting with the distribution of sandbags.

In the interim, residents are advised to take the necessary precautions to safeguard against flood risks.