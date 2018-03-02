Sheriff St-Mandela Avenue works to start this month

The government will be forging ahead with the US$31.03M Sheriff Street-Mandela Avenue Road Enhancement Project and works are scheduled to begin this month.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Infrastructure said that in December 2017, a contract was awarded to Sinohydro Corporation Ltd., with funding from the Inter-American Development Bank.

The two-year project encompasses the relocation of utilities, lane and shoulder improvements, placement of sidewalks and paved shoulders, traffic signals, traffic signs, streetlights, drainage, a pedestrian overhead walkway, culverts, bridges and a roundabout…..