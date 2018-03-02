Thirty lots of Wales estate land up for sale

Thirty lots of what would be considered prime lands of the now shuttered Wales Sugar Estate on the West Bank of Demerara are up for sale.

According to an advertisement in today’s Stabroek News by the Special Purpose Unit (SPU) set up under the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), Lots numbered 1 to 12 and 14 to 31, parts of Plantation Wales along the eastern and western sides of the West Bank Public Road are up for sale.

Interested persons must register with the SPU and purchase the tender package at a cost of $5,000. Tenders must be received no later than March 16th, 2018 at 4.40 pm. Tenders have to be addressed to the SPU at NICIL, Lot 126 Barrack Street, Kingston, Georgetown.

The advertising of these lots comes even though the hundreds of workers made redundant when the Wales Estate closed at the end of 2016 have not been offered any lands. There had been statements by several officials that the allocation of land to the workers made redundant was a possibility.

NICIL and the SPU have taken full control of the assets of the Guyana Sugar Corporation as evidenced by this sale advertisement.

NICIL/SPU have also advertised the sale of scrap metal derived from the seven estates that existed before closures started: Skeldon, Albion, Rose Hall, Blairmont, Enmore, Wales and Uitvlugt.