Twelve Guyanese for drilling ship contracted by Exxon

Twelve Guyanese will be boarding the drill ship Noble Bob Douglas next week for the ExxonMobil well sites after they completed training with the company and logistics company JSL International.
The batch, which includes 11 males and one female, and is part of a larger group of 36 Guyanese who were trained, gathered yesterday afternoon at the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED).
The trainees from all parts of the country expressed their gratitude towards JSL and Noble for giving them the opportunity to be the first batch of Guyanese to play an active role in the oil and gas industry…..
Cop recounts recovery of miners remains at Lindo Creek campsite
Close to a decade after the Lindo Creek killings, a former policeman yesterday recounted the recovery of the charred remains of the eight miners at the crime scene.
NICIL unit contracts over 100 cane harvesters at Rose Hall
The Special Purpose Unit (SPU) under the National Industrial & Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), yesterday announced that 100 cane cutters have been contracted to harvest cane in the fields at the former GuySuCo Rose Hall Estate.
Fraud accused miner loses challenge to revocation of 35 gun licences
The High Court on Wednesday ruled that the revocation of 35 gun licences that were granted to miner Saddiqi Rasul, owner of SRS Security Services, was lawful.
CDB $31m grant launches process for new UG library
The University of Guyana (UG) yesterday signed a grant with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) for just under US$150,000 ($31m) to begin the process for a new library while government has provided US$26, 000 towards the project.
Contractor gets 12 months for dangerous driving after accident that claimed cricket coach’s life
Contractor Elton Carter, the man charged with the D’Urban and Smyth streets accident that claimed the life of cricket coach Daniel Richmond last year, was yesterday handed a 12-month sentence.