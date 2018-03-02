Twelve Guyanese for drilling ship contracted by Exxon

Twelve Guyanese will be boarding the drill ship Noble Bob Douglas next week for the ExxonMobil well sites after they completed training with the company and logistics company JSL International.

The batch, which includes 11 males and one female, and is part of a larger group of 36 Guyanese who were trained, gathered yesterday afternoon at the Institute of Private Enterprise Development (IPED).

The trainees from all parts of the country expressed their gratitude towards JSL and Noble for giving them the opportunity to be the first batch of Guyanese to play an active role in the oil and gas industry…..