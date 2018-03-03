No public servant training held in Region Nine during years ex-minister, aide allegedly stole millions

Assistant Secretary of Finance at the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine Debra Rampersaud on Thursday testified that she was unaware of any training activity being facilitated for public servants in the region by then PPP/C minister Dr Jennifer Westford during the years 2011 to 2015.

Rampersaud made the disclosure when she took the witness stand before Magistrate Judy Latchman in Georgetown at the continuing trial of Westford and her former aide Margaret Cummings, who are charged with the theft of over $600 million from the government.

The charge against Westford and Cummings states that between the period October 19th, 2011 and April 28th, 2015, while being employed with the former Public Service Ministry, they stole $639,420,000 belonging to the Government of Guyana, which they received by virtue of employment…..