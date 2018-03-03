Cops kill two bandits in Berbice River shootout

Two suspected bandits were killed by police in a shootout in the Berbice River yesterday morning, hours after they reportedly raided a ranch house as part of a six-man gang and stole livestock and other property.

The dead men have been identified as Indarjit ‘Danny’ Sham, 37, of Betsy Ground Village, and Amar ‘Punk’ Bissoon, 21, of Adelphi Settlement, East Canje, Berbice. Two other alleged gang members were arrested, while the remaining two were still being sought up to press time.

The shootout occurred at approximately 10 am yesterday, when the party of police that was responding to the report of a robbery at a ranch house at Potoko River, Berbice River, came under fire…..