Guyana Goldfields donates over $16M to NGOs

Guyana Goldfields/Aurora Gold Mine Inc donated over $16 million to 19 social development organisations on Wednesday at a “networking circle,” where representatives testified to the impacts the company’s financial support has had on their initiatives
The event, hosted at Herdmanston Lodge, brought together social change workers from across the country to share on their work and connect with each other.
The organisations are being funded under Goldfields’ Children’s Need and Development Initiative (CNDI), a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support programme now in its seventh year. Initially, it focused on the needs of children, but has since been extended to other areas, including elderly care, as the company recognised that there were many other groups which could benefit, CSR Manager Ayaana Jean-Baptiste related…..
Spring tides smash West Dem sea defence, houses
Towering spring tides yesterday flooded three villages on the West Coast Demerara, destroying houses, smashing 75 feet of the Uitvlugt sea defence, drowning livestock and displacing patients of the Leonora Hospital.
Cops kill two bandits in Berbice River shootout
Two suspected bandits were killed by police in a shootout in the Berbice River yesterday morning, hours after they reportedly raided a ranch house as part of a six-man gang and stole livestock and other property.
Region One health crisis feared due to influx of illegal Venezuelans
Mabaruma Mayor Henry Smith yesterday warned that a health crisis may be looming in Region One given the large number of Venezuelans who are illegally crossing the border to seek medical attention and engage in trade.
‘The president should be able to shape the vision’
Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman has denied that the plan to establish a Department of Energy to oversee the petroleum sector is due to the criticism directed at both him and the government over the contract negotiated with ExxonMobil’s local subsidiary and its partners.
Remaining oil blocks should be auctioned or saved for future -Jagdeo
Opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo has scoffed at government’s decision to have an international firm advise on marketing the country’s remaining oil blocks, saying it is most prudent to either auction them or leave them for future generations.