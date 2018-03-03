Guyana Goldfields donates over $16M to NGOs

Guyana Goldfields/Aurora Gold Mine Inc donated over $16 million to 19 social development organisations on Wednesday at a “networking circle,” where representatives testified to the impacts the company’s financial support has had on their initiatives

The event, hosted at Herdmanston Lodge, brought together social change workers from across the country to share on their work and connect with each other.

The organisations are being funded under Goldfields’ Children’s Need and Development Initiative (CNDI), a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support programme now in its seventh year. Initially, it focused on the needs of children, but has since been extended to other areas, including elderly care, as the company recognised that there were many other groups which could benefit, CSR Manager Ayaana Jean-Baptiste related…..